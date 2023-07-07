iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Shares Down 2.4%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.33. 11,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 24,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 95.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
