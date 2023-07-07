iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Shares Down 2.4%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.33. 11,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 24,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

iSpecimen Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 95.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of iSpecimen

About iSpecimen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iSpecimen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iSpecimen by 903.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

