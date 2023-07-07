ITM Power (LON:ITM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.80

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.80 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 67.56 ($0.86), with a volume of 2012998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.98 ($0.85).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 290 ($3.68).

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £416.28 million, a P/E ratio of -454.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

