i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Trading Down 1.4%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.80 ($0.18). Approximately 53,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

i(x) Net Zero Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.14.

Insider Transactions at i(x) Net Zero

In other news, insider Patricia Jean McCall acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £2,600 ($3,299.91). In related news, insider Jonathan Carpenter Stearns Stearns acquired 850,000 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £76,500 ($97,093.54). Also, insider Patricia Jean McCall acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £2,600 ($3,299.91). Insiders own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

i(x) Net Zero Company Profile

i(x) Net Zero Plc operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

