Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

NYSE:JBL traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.11. 459,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,123. Jabil has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

