Jacob Chacko Sells 4,336 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,491.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Jacob Chacko sold 20,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $160,600.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ORIC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 151,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,942. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $345.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.