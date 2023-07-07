James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 3,094 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

