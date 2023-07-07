JAWS Hurricane Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCNE) Trading Down 0.2%

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.24. 11,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 128,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 3.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 471,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

