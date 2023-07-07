Jefferies Financial Group Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $39.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

General Motors stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

