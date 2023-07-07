Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 720 ($9.14) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 615 ($7.81) to GBX 697 ($8.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of PTEC opened at GBX 550 ($6.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 392.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 387.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Playtech

Playtech Company Profile

In related news, insider Mor Weizer purchased 44,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £275,435 ($349,581.17). 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.