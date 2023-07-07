Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and traded as low as $18.15. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 1,320 shares changing hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

