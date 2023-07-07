Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and traded as low as $18.15. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 1,320 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
