Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0085 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $880.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00845223 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $7,179.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

