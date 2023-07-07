JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 819,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 322,153 shares.The stock last traded at $45.79 and had previously closed at $45.96.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.
