JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Target Price to $171.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLO. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

