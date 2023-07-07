JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JETG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JETG – Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.61). 7,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.63).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 363 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 363. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 72.47 and a quick ratio of 72.39.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

