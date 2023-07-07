JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Insider Acquires £12,500 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Free Report) insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,864.96).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

JEMI stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 123.60 ($1.57). 212,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,661. The firm has a market capitalization of £366.67 million and a PE ratio of -3,100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.17. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.81).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -12,500.00%.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

