JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $49.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.