Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $35.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

