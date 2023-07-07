Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

JTKWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($27.54) to GBX 1,760 ($22.34) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,491 ($18.92) to GBX 1,524 ($19.34) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,600.32.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of OTC JTKWY opened at $2.96 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

