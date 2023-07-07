K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 38,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 82,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$12.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

