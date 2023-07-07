Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Kadant Price Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $210.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.22. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $229.90.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 33,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

