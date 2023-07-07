Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,207,000. General Atlantic L.P. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 716,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after buying an additional 301,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,317,000 after buying an additional 229,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

KRTX stock opened at $215.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.59 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,490. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.