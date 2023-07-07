Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Kerry Logistics Network Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRRYF opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Kerry Logistics Network has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

Kerry Logistics Network Company Profile

Kerry Logistics Network Limited, an investment holding company, provides logistics services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Integrated Logistics, E-commerce & Express, and International Freight Forwarding segments.

