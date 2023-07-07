Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Kerry Logistics Network Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KRRYF opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Kerry Logistics Network has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $1.82.
Kerry Logistics Network Company Profile
