Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 84,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,658,000 after acquiring an additional 464,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.57. The stock had a trading volume of 246,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.18 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.