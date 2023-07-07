Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after buying an additional 464,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,034,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 458,449 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $164.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.18 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

