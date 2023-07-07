Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $390.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 399 ($5.06), with a volume of 19710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403.50 ($5.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Keystone Law Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £125.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 438.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 455.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Keystone Law Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Keystone Law Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,619.05%.

In related news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £12,900 ($16,372.64). Insiders own 36.11% of the company’s stock.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

