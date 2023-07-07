Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.44

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 64359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $698.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

