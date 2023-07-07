Komodo Price Tops $0.26 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.73 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00103132 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00047764 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00027399 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000236 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
