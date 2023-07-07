Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Down to $41.08

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.08, but opened at $39.50. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 104,397 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after acquiring an additional 153,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,769,000 after acquiring an additional 132,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 58,874 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

