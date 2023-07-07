KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET) Shares Down 11.2%

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Free Report) shares fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.40. 36,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 571% from the average session volume of 5,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSET. UBS Group AG raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF by 34,434.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 349,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (KSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in carbon credits commodities. The fund is passively managed to primarily hold futures contracts on voluntary carbon offset credits. The fund invests in GEOs and N-GEOs that mature in the next two years KSET was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by KraneShares.

