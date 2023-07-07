Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.66

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.66 and traded as low as $72.01. Kubota shares last traded at $72.17, with a volume of 15,416 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.