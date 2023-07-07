Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $930.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,217.68 and a beta of 1.92. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $96.60.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

