Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.43 and last traded at $55.51. 4,900,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,663,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

