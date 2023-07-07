Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 150 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

