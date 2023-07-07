Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17,087.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

