Legacy Bridge LLC Has $477,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $211.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

