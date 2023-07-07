Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

