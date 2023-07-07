Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $45.20 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

