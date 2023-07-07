Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,161.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 510.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 150,300 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 718.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 110,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 116.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 229,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

