Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 130 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 1,117,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.39. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.