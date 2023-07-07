Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after acquiring an additional 222,928 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 96,707 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $514,192.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 254,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,174.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,287 shares of company stock worth $3,041,199. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

