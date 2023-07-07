Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases 3,500 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Semler Scientific worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 1,811.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $46.31.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 28.98%.

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.