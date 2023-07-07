Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.54. 50,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,601% from the average session volume of 2,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Leonardo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Featured Stories

