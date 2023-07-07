Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 226 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after buying an additional 196,951 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 490,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

