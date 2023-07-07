Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 4,419 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.61. 13,109,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,069,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

