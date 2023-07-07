Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Tutor Perini worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after buying an additional 260,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 139,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPC. StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

NYSE:TPC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,356. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $379.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $776.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 292,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,354.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

