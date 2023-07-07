Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the quarter. California Resources makes up approximately 2.9% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.85% of California Resources worth $23,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. 192,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,042. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

