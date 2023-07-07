Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 634,485 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3,172.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,485 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. 1,523,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.