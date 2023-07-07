Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.
American Express Trading Down 0.3 %
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.