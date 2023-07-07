Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

CVS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,738. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

