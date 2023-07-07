Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 254 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 431,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

